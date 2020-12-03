Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Columbus Fire & EMS employee charged with sexual battery, violation of oath

An employee in the Columbus Fire & EMS Department has been arrested on two charges of sexual battery and violation of oath of office, the department announced Thursday.

The news release didn’t disclose the employee’s name.

“While the Fire & EMS Department is saddened by this event, we are pleased that we have created an environment where members who encounter such behavior are empowered to confidentially report it and can expect a thorough investigation,” the news release says.

The employee has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

“As there is an active investigation underway, there will be no further comment from Columbus Fire & EMS on this incident,” the news release says.

Deputy Chief Ricky Shores, who emailed the news release, told the Ledger-Enquirer he isn’t authorized to release the name of the arrested employee. He referred the L-E to Chief Sal Scarpa, who wasn’t reached for comment before publication.

