Man pleads guilty in Columbus to luring two teens on Snapchat to send explicit photos

A 27-year-old man from Augusta, Georgia, has pleaded guilty in Columbus federal court to enticing two teens to send him explicit photos after meeting them on the social media app, Snapchat.

Jones could face life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of coercion and enticement of a minor. The minimum penalty is 10 years in prison, plus a fine of up to $250,000.

Todd Matthew Jones traveled to Columbus to meet a 13-year-old boy, who had hoped Jones would buy him a vaping kit, authorities said. Jones sexually abused the teen here, they said.

Investigators later discovered Jones also made contact on Snapchat with a 16-year-old girl, who sneaked out of her her home to meet Jones.

Investigators said Jones pretended to be another teenager when he contacted the boy on Snapchat and sent the minor explicit photos of himself, and persuaded the boy to do the same. Jones was arrested Dec. 1 after the teen’s mother discovered their exchange.

The teen told investigators that Jones claimed he sold “boy porn” online.

The teen girl gave a similar account of meeting Jones on Snapchat, where he also encouraged her to send him photos.

“I hope this case reinforces the importance for all parents to remain vigilant about the dangers on social media, and how quickly and easily young people can be tricked and enticed into an abusive, destructive relationship,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a news release.

U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land will sentence Jones on Feb. 24.

The Columbus Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation worked on the case.

