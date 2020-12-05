Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Columbus ties recent record peak in homicides with fatal shooting Saturday

A Columbus man who died from a gunshot wound Saturday morning marks the city’s 44th homicide so far this year, tying a recent peak recorded in 2017.

Raquan Jackson was pronounced dead at 4021 Alton St. at 4:55 a.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, who said he was called to the scene at 4:28 a.m.

Jackson was 24 years old, Bryan said.

Alton Street is between Fort Benning Road and Cusseta Road in the Willis Plaza neighborhood.

Columbus over the past five years has averaged 30 homicides annually, experiencing an abrupt increase from 28 in 2016 to 44 in 2017. It had 41 homicides in 2019 and 34 in 2018, according to the coroner’s count.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service