Columbus ties recent record peak in homicides with fatal shooting Saturday

A Columbus man who died from a gunshot wound Saturday morning marks the city’s 44th homicide so far this year, tying a recent peak recorded in 2017.

Raquan Jackson was pronounced dead at 4021 Alton St. at 4:55 a.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, who said he was called to the scene at 4:28 a.m.

Jackson was 24 years old, Bryan said.

Alton Street is between Fort Benning Road and Cusseta Road in the Willis Plaza neighborhood.

Columbus over the past five years has averaged 30 homicides annually, experiencing an abrupt increase from 28 in 2016 to 44 in 2017. It had 41 homicides in 2019 and 34 in 2018, according to the coroner’s count.

