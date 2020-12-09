Columbus police, state patrol officers join in distracted driving sting around town

About 30 officers with the Columbus Police Department and Georgia state patrol set up distracted driving stings around the city Wednesday, hunting for motorists talking on cell phones, shooting video, reading, eating, applying makeup or other actions that take their eyes off the road.

“They have been quite busy,” said Roger Hayes, director of law enforcement services for the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, who was among the “spotters” looking for distracted drivers before alerting the law enforcement officers who were pulling people over.

Hayes spoke to the Ledger-Enquirer via phone from the city police department, where the teams took a lunch break before heading out to Victory Drive at Benning Drive to set up their next sting.

Hayes said some motorists seem unaware that driving with cell phones to their ears is not the only distraction for which they can be ticketed. Officers have witnessed drivers pull out their phones to shoot video of the sting operation, and that’s also against the law.

“They can’t film anything, and they can’t be watching a movie,” Hayes said, noting officers have caught drivers doing both.

The statute allows motorists to use their phones only “hands free,” he said: “You can’t be touching the phone with any part of your body.”

Some drivers think they can use a phone in their hands as long as they’re stopped at a traffic light, he said. That, too, is against the law. “That’s probably the biggest one,” he said of public misconceptions of the law.

He added that eating, reading, checking your hair in the rearview mirror, or using any electronic device available in today’s high-tech automobiles can result in a ticket, meaning “anything that takes you away from the operation of your vehicle.”

He specifically mentioned having a slice of pizza in one hand and a cup of dipping sauce in the other, which is what led to a woman’s death two years ago in the Athens, Georgia, area. “That’s what she was doing when she ran off the road,” Hayes said.