Auburn man charged with shooting vehicles, boat outside Phenix City homes

An Auburn, Alabama, man has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly shooting a boat and three automobiles outside Phenix City homes where adults and young children were inside.

Lee County sheriff’s investigators said they were called to the gunfire in the 500 block of Lee Road 592 on Dec. 9, and found the three vehicles, the boat and boat trailer had all been hit by bullets, with multiple shell casings left on the ground.

They determined 19-year-old David Chandler Cobb was the primary suspect, and with Auburn police searched his West Longleaf Drive home on Friday, finding an array of guns, ammunition, marijuana, illegal prescription medications and about $10,000 in cash, they said.

On Monday they charged Chandler with four counts of discharging a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of reckless endangerment, eight counts of possessing a controlled substance and one charge of first-degree possession of marijuana, they reported Tuesday in a news release. Chandler was held in the Lee County Jail on $41,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

