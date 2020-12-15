Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Auburn man charged with shooting vehicles, boat outside Phenix City homes

An Auburn, Alabama, man has been charged with multiple crimes after allegedly shooting a boat and three automobiles outside Phenix City homes where adults and young children were inside.

Lee County sheriff’s investigators said they were called to the gunfire in the 500 block of Lee Road 592 on Dec. 9, and found the three vehicles, the boat and boat trailer had all been hit by bullets, with multiple shell casings left on the ground.

They determined 19-year-old David Chandler Cobb was the primary suspect, and with Auburn police searched his West Longleaf Drive home on Friday, finding an array of guns, ammunition, marijuana, illegal prescription medications and about $10,000 in cash, they said.

On Monday they charged Chandler with four counts of discharging a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle, six counts of reckless endangerment, eight counts of possessing a controlled substance and one charge of first-degree possession of marijuana, they reported Tuesday in a news release. Chandler was held in the Lee County Jail on $41,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service