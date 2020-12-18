Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Man shot at Phenix City apartments dies from wounds in hospital

A Phenix City man has died from his wounds in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday at the L.P. Stough apartment complex.

Jermaine Harris, 41, was pronounced dead Thursday at Piedmont Columbus Regional, authorities said.

Police said they were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area near apartment building No. 79, where they found Harris with gunshot wounds. A Care ambulance rushed him to the emergency room at the Columbus hospital.

Anyone with information on Harris’ shooting is asked to call police at 334-298-0611, 334-448-2837 or 334-448-2841.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
