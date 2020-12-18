Man shot at Phenix City apartments dies from wounds in hospital

Crime scene tape image

A Phenix City man has died from his wounds in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday at the L.P. Stough apartment complex.

Jermaine Harris, 41, was pronounced dead Thursday at Piedmont Columbus Regional, authorities said.

Police said they were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area near apartment building No. 79, where they found Harris with gunshot wounds. A Care ambulance rushed him to the emergency room at the Columbus hospital.

Anyone with information on Harris’ shooting is asked to call police at 334-298-0611, 334-448-2837 or 334-448-2841.