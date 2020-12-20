Fatal shooting Saturday night pushes Columbus further past recent homicide peak

tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus recorded its 45th homicide of this waning year Saturday night when a man mortally wounded in his car died at the hospital.

Police identified the gunshot victim as D’aijon Cooks, 20.

Officers were called at 8:44 p.m. to reports of someone shot having arrived at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, where they were told the man had died.

Detectives were told Cooks was shot while sitting in his car on Kelly Avenue, where witnesses saw two men running away. Kelly Avenue is off North Lumpkin Road near the Cusseta Road intersection.

Anyone with information on Cooks’s shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225- 4296 or dbaker@columbusga.org.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Columbus so far in 2020 has had two more homicides than a recent peak of 43 recorded in 2017.