Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Fatal shooting Saturday night pushes Columbus further past recent homicide peak

Tim Chitwood tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus recorded its 45th homicide of this waning year Saturday night when a man mortally wounded in his car died at the hospital.

Police identified the gunshot victim as D’aijon Cooks, 20.

Officers were called at 8:44 p.m. to reports of someone shot having arrived at the Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room, where they were told the man had died.

Detectives were told Cooks was shot while sitting in his car on Kelly Avenue, where witnesses saw two men running away. Kelly Avenue is off North Lumpkin Road near the Cusseta Road intersection.

Anyone with information on Cooks’s shooting is asked to contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225- 4296 or dbaker@columbusga.org.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Columbus so far in 2020 has had two more homicides than a recent peak of 43 recorded in 2017.

Read Next
Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service