Columbus woman fatally shot Saturday marks city’s 46th homicide of 2020, a new peak

Crime scene tape image

A 20-year-old Columbus woman killed allegedly by a man with whom she had a relationship marks the city’s 46th homicide of a peak year near its end.

Police called at 1:43 p.m. Saturday to a 827 33rd Ave. found Chasity Walker with a gunshot wound, officers said.

She was rushed to the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional, where she was pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Investigators charged 21-year-old Jamari Sider with murder, and asked that anyone with information on the shooting or the relationship between Walker and Sider to contact Sgt. Donald Kraus at 706-225-4374 or dkraus@columbusga.org.

Sider’s preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court is set for 9 a.m. Monday.

Columbus now is two homicides past a recent peak of 44 in 2017, which marked an abrupt increase from 28 in 2016. It had 41 homicides in 2019 and 34 in 2018.

