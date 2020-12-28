Driver missing after car stolen from Columbus wrecks off Alabama interstate

Alabama state troopers were confronted with a mystery Monday when the driver disappeared after a car stolen from Columbus was driven into a creek.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a 2014 Dodge Avenger ran off the southbound lanes of Interstate 85, overturned multiple times and landed upside down in a creek.

But when troopers got to the site one mile east of Montgomery, no driver could be found.

“ALEA Troopers, ALEA Aviation and first responders were unable to locate the driver of the Dodge after an extensive search of the area,” said a news release from the agency.

The crash at the interstate’s 12 mile marker was reported at 6:58 a.m., authorities said. They had no additional details as the investigation into the car theft and missing motorist continued.