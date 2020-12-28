Phenix City police investigating two shootings, one fatal, over Christmas weekend

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police in Phenix City are investigating two shootings from the past weekend, one on Christmas Day.

Officers called at 8 p.m. Friday to reports of someone shot outside the KFC at 601 13th St. found a man wounded in a car that a woman was driving, and determined the shooting happened elsewhere, authorities said.

They were investigating that when they received notice of another gunshot victim arriving at Piedmont Columbus Regional, and soon learned the two were related.

Both men were shot at a party in the 900 block of 15th Place, police said. Two guests were wounded, and one, identified as Vincent D. Deloney, 31, died from his gunshot wound, investigators said.

The other guest, 30-year-old Hernadis Harmon, was hospitalized in critical condition, they said.

Saturday shooting at Edmond Estates

On Saturday, around 6 p.m., police were summoned to a second shooting at Edmond Estates Apartments, 1302 Sixth Place S., where they found 36-year-old Tony Deshun Streeter with gunshot wounds, officers said.

Their investigation revealed Streeter had a dispute with two other men before he was shot.

Police said they charged Anarias Jones, 36, with attempted murder, and sought a second suspect they identified as Ronald Lamont Cobb, 21.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact investigators at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2840.