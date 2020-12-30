Authorities track down Christmas triple-robbery suspect in Phenix City

Crime scene tape image

Multiple law enforcement agencies on the hunt for an Auburn, Alabama, Christmas Day triple-robbery suspect captured him Tuesday in Phenix City, authorities said.

Detorrance Jakell Tolbert of Auburn was arrested by Auburn police with the aid of Phenix City officers, the U.S, Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, investigators said. The 24-year-old was charged with three counts of first-degree robbery.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail, where his bond is set at $300,000, police said. He faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Auburn police were on the hunt for Tolbert after reports of three robberies between 7:40 p.m. Friday and 8:40 p.m. Saturday, at businesses in the 1900 Block of East Glenn Avenue, 1700 Block of Opelika Road, and the 1400 Block of Opelika Road.

The robber’s description matched in all three incidents: a thin man between 25 and 35 years old in a black hooded sweat shirt or jacket, black tennis shoes, and a red vest. In each case, he brandished a handgun and demanded case before fleeing in a white truck.