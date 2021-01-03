Two killed overnight in separate Phenix City shootings

photo@ledger-enquirer.com

Two people were killed overnight in separate shootings in Phenix City, police said.

One was identified as Johnathon Larson, 34., authorities said. The other person’s name had not been disclosed.

Larson died in the later of the two incidents. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. to the 2000 block of 45th Street, where they found Larson dead from a gunshot wound. His body will be sent to the state crime lab in Montgomery for an autopsy.

About eight hours earlier, at 7:43 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Epworth Street, where one person was killed and three wounded. The dead man’s family had not been notified, officers said.

An ambulance took those wounded to to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital, where they were treated and released, police said.

Anyone with information on either shooting was asked to call Phenix City police 334-298-0611 , 334-448-2837 or 334-448-2822.