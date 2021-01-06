Overnight shooting near downtown marks Columbus’ first homicide of 2021

Columbus marked its first homicide of the year early Wednesday when a man fatally was shot on Sixth Avenue.

Police called around 12:15 a.m. to the 600 block of Sixth Avenue found Damien Nesbitt out on the street with gunshot wounds, said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.

He said medics tried to revive Nesbitt at the scene, and emergency room staff tried again at Piedmont Columbus Regional, where Nesbitt was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m. He was 37 years old, Worley said.

No further details were immediately available Wednesday.

Columbus had 46 homicides in 2020, the last reported on Dec. 26. That total surpassed a recent peak of 44 in 2017. The city had 41 in 2019 and 34 in 2018.