Hundreds of gallons of moonshine confiscated in Russell County bust, authorities say

Stolen property, marijuana, a 48-barrel moonshine still and 325 gallons of moonshine whiskey.

That’s what officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency found last week when they raided property on Rutherford Road near Hurtsboro in Russell County, they announced Monday.

Along with the still and the whiskey, they found stolen flatbed trailers, a horse trailer, an AR-15-style rifle and “documents related to identity theft,” they said.

Aided by county sheriff’s deputies, agents arrested three suspects on multiple felony counts in the Jan. 6 operation, identifying them as:

Manuel Eugene Davis, 58, charged with two counts of possessing a moonshine still and manufacturing moonshine whiskey, two counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number, and one count each of first-degree possession of marijuana and trafficking in stolen identities.

Manuel Eugene Davis Jr., 34, charged with two counts of possessing a moonshine still and manufacturing moonshine whiskey, two counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number, one count each of trafficking in stolen identities and receiving stolen property, and one misdemeanor count of possession marijuana.

Gabrius Immanuel Mitchell, 37, charged with two counts of possessing a moonshine still and manufacturing moonshine whiskey, two counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number, and one count each of first-degree possession of marijuana and trafficking in stolen identities.

All three were booked into the Russell County jail, agents said. Bonds for Davis and his son were each set at $38,500, and Mitchell’s was set at $35,000, authorities said.