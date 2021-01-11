Crime

Hundreds of gallons of moonshine confiscated in Russell County bust, authorities say

Stolen property, marijuana, a 48-barrel moonshine still and 325 gallons of moonshine whiskey.

That’s what officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency found last week when they raided property on Rutherford Road near Hurtsboro in Russell County, they announced Monday.

Along with the still and the whiskey, they found stolen flatbed trailers, a horse trailer, an AR-15-style rifle and “documents related to identity theft,” they said.

Aided by county sheriff’s deputies, agents arrested three suspects on multiple felony counts in the Jan. 6 operation, identifying them as:

All three were booked into the Russell County jail, agents said. Bonds for Davis and his son were each set at $38,500, and Mitchell’s was set at $35,000, authorities said.

Tim Chitwood profile
Tim Chitwood is from Seale, Ala., and started as a police beat reporter with the Ledger-Enquirer in 1982. He since has covered Columbus’ serial killings and other homicides, following some from the scene of the crime to trial verdicts and ensuing appeals. He also has been a Ledger-Enquirer humor columnist since 1987. He’s a graduate of Auburn University, and started out working for the weekly Phenix Citizen in Phenix City, Ala.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service