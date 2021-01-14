Man found fatally shot behind Russell Co. church but officials need help identifying him

Sheriff’s investigators in Russell County, Alabama, are trying to identify a man found fatally shot behind a church Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Heath Taylor did not want to provide a detailed description of the man at a news conference, saying he didn’t want the man’s loved ones to learn of his death from news reports. But Taylor said investigators would like families missing someone to call the department, in case that helps to identify the man.

“We are trying to identify the body now. We are trying to find anything that can help us with that, to include social media,” he said.

Workers building the Seventh-day Adventist Church off Kite Town Road found the body around lunchtime, calling the sheriff’s office at 12:49 p.m., Taylor said. The church has a Seale address, but is closer to Fort Mitchell.

Taylor said he believes the man was shot by someone he knew, because he had one hand in his pants pocket, an indication no struggle ensued, the sheriff said.

The body will be sent to a state pathologist for an autopsy, and will be fingerprinted to see if that helps identify the man, Taylor said.

Investigators also are canvassing the area to determine whether any residents had security cameras that might have recorded a passing vehicle or other images possibly related to the case, he said. Cameras hadn’t been installed yet at the church, which is under construction.

When shooting may have happened

The church construction is about 95% complete, and workers who left the site Wednesday did not return until midday Thursday, he said. Investigators suspect the shooting happened Thursday morning, Taylor said.

“There wasn’t a whole lot at the scene, as you might imagine,” he said. “He was there, not much around him, to give us any indication about what occurred.”

The church is at the intersection of Kitetown and Uchee Pines roads, just a few miles west of where Alabama Highway 165 cuts through Fort Mitchell.

“It’s right on the line between Fort Mitchell and Seale,” Taylor said.

People are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 334-298-6535 or offer tips on the agency’s website, www.rcso.org, or on its Facebook page, facebook.com/Russell-County-Sheriffs-Office-55849517861.