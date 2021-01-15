Columbus man exposed himself to young girls days after public indecency arrest, police say

A Columbus man has been charged with molestation for exposing and touching himself in front of four girls ages 9, 10, 12 and 13, police said Friday.

Investigators allege that 32-year-old Derrick Morris committed those acts on a porch at Wilson Homes just six days after he was arrested for public indecency in an unrelated case.

Morris also has a 2014 conviction for sexual battery, investigators said.

Testifying at Morris’ hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court, police Cpl. Mark Scruggs said patrol officers were summoned at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 27 to the 3400 Eighth Ave. housing complex, where witnesses reported that Morris had been standing on a relative’s porch watching the girls play outside.

At 3:45 p.m., he dropped his pants below his waist, exposing himself, and according to one of the girls, he began “doing nasty things with his private parts,” said Scruggs, who estimated the girls were about 25 yards away, downhill from the porch, and could see Morris clearly.

Security cameras at the complex also had Morris within range, and recorded the incident, the detective said. During police questioning on Dec. 4, Morris admitted he was on the video but denied the allegations.

Morris was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with four counts of child molestation in the case. Scruggs said Morris had been arrested for public indecency on Nov. 21, but the detective did not have details on that case.

Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the molestation charges to Muscogee Superior Court, ordering Morris to stay away from the girls and from Wilson Homes.