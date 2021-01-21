Suspect captured in 2003 Columbus cold case homicide, authorities say

Authorities have captured a suspect in the cold-case homicide of Albert Carter Woolfolk, found slain July 18, 2003, in his Columbus home.

Investigators are expected to make the announcement in a 3 p.m. press conference Thursday.

Police this past September announced they had new leads in the case, much of it related to witnesses’ accounts of Woolfolk’s leaving a bar with a regular patron known to be a belligerent, heavy drinker.

That was around midnight July 16, 2003, at a sports bar called Coach’s Corner, then located in the Gentian Corners shopping center. The suspect allegedly was one of three men with whom Woolfolk left that night.

Thirty-four hours passed before Woolfolk’s mother and a worker for his aluminum siding company found the 45-year-old dead about 10:15 a.m. July 18 in his home at 2634 Habersham Avenue, off Macon Road north of Cross Country Plaza.

Albert Woolfolk, left, is pictured here with wife Frances and their infant son. Columbus Police Department

The case went cold as the years passed. Woolfolk’s brother, Gene Woolfolk Jr., later created a Facebook page devoted to solving the crime, and paid for billboards promoting it.

Detective Stuart Carter, who retired in 2019 before returning to work part-time on homicides, told the Ledger-Enquirer in September that he had found witnesses who described one of the three men who left Coach’s Corner with Woolfolk.

The man was a billiards player known to frequent Columbus bars and cause trouble, the detective said. The folks who worked at Coach’s Corner still remembered him, Carter said.

At the time he was described as 25 to 28 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall with a medium build and clean shaven with “a possible military styled haircut.” Police called him “a heavy drinker with a violent temper who enjoyed playing pool.”

Besides Coach’s Corner, he was known to frequent a neighboring Gentian Corners bar called Red Rider, also a pool hall, and to hang out at Scooter’s, then a bar and restaurant on Sidney Simons Boulevard off Airport Thruway. Scooter’s was adjacent to a nightclub known as “Al Who’s.” Both are gone now.

Crime-scene tape marks the Habersham Avenue home where Albert Woolfolk was found slain around 10:15 a.m. on July 18, 2003. Columbus Police Department

Witnesses were unfamiliar with the other two men who left with Woolfolk, and did not find them as noticeable, so police have scant details on their appearance.

Both were said to be in their early 20s. One was tall, about 6 foot 4 with an afro hairstyle, Carter said. The other was shorter, under 5 foot 10.

Carter said Woolfolk was driving a silver Jaguar convertible, and the others were in a brown sedan.

Police believe Woolfolk was killed in his home within hours of leaving the bar, sometime in the early morning hours of July 17, 2003. He was married with a newborn son, but his wife and child were not home.

Robbery is a possible motive, Carter said: “Things were taken from the house.” He would not specify what was stolen.

Carter also would not say how Woolfolk was killed, but the Facebook page Woolfolk’s brother devoted to the homicide said the victim had “multiple stab wounds.”

Police still are urging anyone who from 2000 to 2004 might have encountered the suspect or his two companions to contact them. Carter can be reached at 706-225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.