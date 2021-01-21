Authorities ID two killed in double Phenix City homicide

Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

Phenix City investigators have identified the two men killed in a double shooting downtown just west of the Dillingham Street bridge.

Daven Lindsey, 25, and Dadrian Trotman, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene at 9:25 p.m., said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

Police said they were called to the 900 block of Sanford Road and found two people dead, and had a suspect in custody.

Other details were not immediately available.