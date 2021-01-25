Phenix City police charge suspect in shooting that left two dead

Police in Phenix City said they’ve filed charges against the suspect detained in a shooting that left two people dead Thursday.

Darius Jamar King, 28, who was taken into police custody the night of the homicides, has been charged with murder, investigators announced Monday afternoon.

He is accused of shooting Dadrian Trottman, 24, and Daven D. Lindsey, 25, who were found dead at the scene of the shooting in the 900 block of Sandford Road, just west of the Dillingham Street Bridge near the city’s downtown area.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said he pronounced the two dead at 9:25 p.m.

Anyone with more information on the double homicide is asked to call police at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2837.