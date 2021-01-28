Downtown Columbus streets briefly blocked as authorities investigate ‘suspicious package’

Columbus law enforcement officials investigated reports of a suspicious package found downtown Thursday afternoon.

According to a 12:32 p.m. “Cougar Alert” email from Columbus State University, the package was found outside the Schwob School of Music. The email said to “EVACUATE now and stay away” from the area.

The music school is at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway.

By 12:39 p.m., students and faculty were seen going back into the building, and the university at 12:40 p.m. sent the followup message, “An ‘All Clear’ has been issued for Schwob School Of Music and surrounding areas.”