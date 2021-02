Crime Fingerprint led to arrest in 2003 cold case, Columbus police say. Listen to detective’s testimony February 05, 2021 12:02 PM

Alvin Shane Barfield, 46, had a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday. Barfield is accused of murder in the July 18, 2003 slaying of Albert Carter Woolfolk. Barfield pleaded not guilty and was represented by attorney Jennifer Curry.