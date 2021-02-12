NAACP seeks justice in 2017 case it calls the Columbus version of George Floyd’s death

Calling it the Columbus version of the George Floyd case, the president of the local NAACP branch and the family of Hector Arreola say police are responsible for his death.

Arreola, the 30-year-old man who died in 2017 the day after a struggle with Columbus police, stated 16 times that he couldn’t breathe as an officer sat on him for more than two minutes while Arreola was handcuffed, according to NAACP branch president Wane Hailes.

During a news conference Friday at the Columbus NAACP branch headquarters on the 112th anniversary of the civil rights organization’s founding, Hailes showed a video by Trilogy Production Studios of Columbus that dramatizes the Jan. 10, 2017, incident.

“Our hope is that this draws attention to it,” Hailes said. “We understand the wheels of justice move slowly. We hope to prod this along after today.”

Arreola’s father, retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Rodrigo Arreola, and sister Patricia Ragan joined Hailes in calling for District Attorney Mark Jones to bring the case to a grand jury. They also called for reforms to the legal immunity that police officers have from prosecution.

According to the Ledger-Enquirer’s previous reports, CPD Officers Brian Dudley and Mike Aguilar, who were placed on administrative duty amid the GBI investigation, responded to a disorderly call in the 700 block of Moss Drive around 5 a.m. that day four years ago.

Witness Alan Tarvin said he saw Arreola run to a neighbor’s house, bang on the door and claim that someone was trying to kill him.

Officers arrived on the scene and told Arreola to put his hands where they could see them and walk toward them, Tarvin said. The officers approached Arreola after he failed to comply, according to his account of the incident.

Tarvin said the officers weren’t aggressive, but Arreola “fought like a bull” as they tried to place him into custody. One witness reported that an officer had his knee on the back of Arreola’s neck, said Stacey Jackson, the family’s attorney at the time.

Arreola was taken to Columbus Midtown Medical Center (now Piedmont Columbus Regional) where he suffered from contusions and bruising to his upper torso and arm. He also wore a neck brace while breathing with help from a ventilator before he died at 3 p.m., Jackson said then.

Hailes said Friday the GBI’s initial autopsy report found that Arreola died from methamphetamine toxicity. But new evidence prompted the GBI to amend the report in July, he said, to state that he died by homicide.

The L-E is trying to obtain that GBI report and has left messages for Jones, CPD Chief Freddie Blackmon and Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.

