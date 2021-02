Crime Family of Columbus man killed in 2008 begins next chapter in journey for justice February 19, 2021 01:26 PM

Nichole Alred, the daughter of Paul Hill, speaks about the arrest of Shanita Evette Wyatt, 40, after a Columbus Recorder's Court hearing for Wyatt on Feb. 19, 2021. Wyatt has been charged with murder in the 2008 death of Paul Hill.