Authorities ID man shot Thursday in Columbus. This marks the 13th homicide of 2021

A man fatally shot Thursday night in Columbus marks the city’s 13th homicide so far this year.

Curtis Ledbetter, 26, was pronounced dead at 10:21 p.m. at 2814 Third Ave., said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. He was found outside on the ground.

He said Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison was called to the scene at 9:49 p.m. So far the coroner’s office has not found any home address for Ledbetter, he said.

Columbus police have yet to release any details on the shooting. Anyone with information on Ledbetter’s death may contact Detective Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org.

Ledbetter is the sixth homicide so far this month. The city had seven in January.