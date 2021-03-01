Homicide toll climbs in Columbus and Phenix City after weekend shootings, hospital deaths

Phenix City had two fatal shootings over the weekend, and two victims shot days earlier in Columbus died while being treated in the hospital, increasing the homicide count for both cities.

The most recent shooting was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at Seale Road Tire Center, 403 S. Seale Road, where police found Kiron Golden, 41, with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Golden was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where he was pronounced dead at 6:50 p.m., said Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr.

Police said they have detained a man for questioning in Golden’s death but did not release further details.

On Saturday, Phenix City police responded at 12:20 p.m. to a shooting at the Marathon service station at 911 Broad St., where they found 32-year-old Curtis Lee Upshaw wounded in the back seat of a car in the parking lot, officers said. He later died from his wounds at Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Police have charged Markei Miles, 19, with capital murder in Upshaw’s death, investigators said.

Russell County has had seven homicides so far this year, the coroner said.

Columbus’ toll for 2021 now stands at twice that, after two people shot earlier in the year died the hospital.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said the most recent was Jacobee Matthews, 28, whose family chose to have him removed from life support at 4:21 p.m. Saturday, before he died at 5:14 p.m.

Matthews was shot Feb. 2 at 2334 Fort Benning Road, Bryan said.

The second victim was Corey Jones, a 16-year-old shot Feb. 22 at Columbus’ Carver Park, 6665 Hunter Road, the coroner said. Jones was being treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional when he died there at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, Bryan said.