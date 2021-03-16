Who killed Iris Harless? Columbus police renew effort to solve grandmother’s slaying

Come March 28, 18 years will have passed since a Columbus grandmother viciously was assaulted and strangled in her home on Northgate Drive.

Who killed Iris Harless remains a mystery, though police long have had all the physical evidence they need to convict the man: They have blood samples, DNA, fingerprints, composite sketches and witnesses who saw him.

They’re just missing one crucial element: His identity. They don’t have a name.

The evidence police have has not matched anything on file in law enforcement databases: No matching DNA profile has turned up in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) maintained by the FBI, which compiles DNA samples from crime scenes and from people sentenced to prison. No fingerprints from the crime scene have matched prints filed in the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) that agencies use.

But after re-interviewing witnesses, cold-case investigators now have renewed hope that a break in the case is imminent, and they’re again asking the public for any additional tips that could help.

Police last announced progress in the investigation in 2017, through a process called DNA phenotyping, which used the DNA evidence to create a computer-generated image of the person from whom the genetic material came. Police publicized those images to show what the analysis estimated the man would look like years later, in the hope that someone would recognize him.

No one did.

Fighting a killer

A police lieutenant in 2006 said Harless, 64, may have confronted her killer outside her 4717 Northgate Drive home, where her three dogs would have barked at him.

She was wearing a nightgown and carrying a cordless phone when she fought him in her driveway, where she dropped the phone as he dragged her inside, before he beat and strangled her around 9:50 p.m., police said.

Another struggle ensued when Harless’ grandson came home with some friends. The grandson, who lived with Harless, fought the intruder as his friends ran to a neighbor’s home for help. The grandson nearly bit the man’s thumb off before locking him in a bedroom, from which he escaped through a window, investigators said.

Police previously said the killer last was seen on Miller Road near Cooper Creek Park, but passersby had noticed him in the area before Harless’ homicide.

About 9 p.m., a motorist and his wife saw an apparently drunk man on the ground vomiting along Reese Road near Shenandoah Drive. When they stopped to see if he was OK, he asked for a ride to a bar called Coach’s Corner, which at the time was in the Gentian Corners Shopping Center, on Gentian Boulevard at Reese Road. They refused.

Minutes later, a second couple driving by saw the man near Fairview Drive. They said he was wearing a white button-down shirt and blue jeans.

The man cut his hand trying to break into a Reese Road home, and used his white shirt as a bandage before stuffing the shirt in his back pocket and walking on, leaving a trail of blood from Reese Road to Northgate Drive, police said. DNA tests matched that blood to blood found at Harless’ home, detectives said.

Witnesses told police the man was white and muscular with dark hair, possibly short in the front and long in the back like a “mullet” style, and in his mid-20s or early 30s. They estimated his height at 5 foot 10 to 6 feet and his weight at 185 to 190 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact cold-case detective Stuart Carter at 706-225-4319 or scarter@columbusga.org.