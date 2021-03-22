CSU police ask for public’s help identifying person of interest in downtown burglary incident

Columbus State University Police are looking to identify a person of interest in a burglary and property damage incident. Courtesy of Columbus State University Police

Columbus State University police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who they say entered a downtown building and damaged University property.

The incident occurred overnight on Friday in the Bellingham building, Greg Hutchinson, media representative for CSU, said.

CSU police will partner with the different agencies housed in the building to assess how much damage took place, he said.

Hutchinson also stated that the individual vandalized “several computer screens, office furniture, lamps and office supplies” during the incident.

Anyone who may have more information about the individual in question or the crime are encouraged to contact Sgt. Wendy Brundage at 706-507-8911 or by email at brundage_wendy@columbusstate.edu.