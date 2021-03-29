Columbus police identify man shot to death Sunday at entertainment center

photo@ledger-enquirer.com

A 22 year old man is dead following a shooting at an entertainment center on North Lumpkin Road.

Around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Columbus police were called in reference to a shooting at the Moon Adventure Zone, 3433 North Lumpkin Road.

Officers found Brandon Davis, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services tried resuscitating him but were unsuccessful. Deputy Coroner Charles Newton pronounced Davis dead at 5:30 a.m., according to a release from the Columbus Police Department.

Moon Adventure Zone is a 6-acre outdoor paintball and go kart park, according to the business’ Facebook Page.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident can call Detective Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or email msitler@columbusga.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 706-653-3188 or text “VACS” with your message to 274637.

Davis’ death marks the 23rd homicide of the year in Columbus.