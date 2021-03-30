Phenix City police charge man with murder in stabbing on Woodland Drive

Phenix City authorities have arrested and charged a man with murder following a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Around 11:10 a.m., multiple Phenix City police units and the Russell County Coroner’s Office were called to a stabbing in the 100 block of Woodland Drive. Upon arrivals, authorities found a victim dead of multiple stab wounds.

The victim is a man in his 50s, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Sciences for autopsy.

Police announced around 3 p.m. that Payton Wiggins, 20, of Smiths, Alabama, was charged with murder in connection with the stabbing. He is being held in the Russell County Detention Center until a bond hearing is set.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with further information in the case is urged to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2841.