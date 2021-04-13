After 12 years in jail, case dismissed against Columbus couple convicted in baby’s death

An Army couple jailed for 12 years in the death of their newborn daughter finally walked free Tuesday.

At the behest of District Attorney Mark Jones, the murder case against Albert and Ashley Debelbot in the 2008 death of their daughter McKenzy was dismissed in Muscogee Superior Court, more than a decade after a jury convicted them in 2009.

The Georgia Supreme Court overturned their convictions last year, ruling their defense attorneys were ineffective during the trial. The justices granted the couple a new trial.

Jones’ predecessor in office had planned to retry the case, before Jones won election last year, taking office in January, and moving to dismiss the charges March 29.

Under questioning by Judge Arthur Smith III, Jones said Tuesday that he did not feel the evidence is sufficient to secure a guilty verdict.

“I know what a case looks like that’s going to be ‘not guilty,’” Jones said, noting a defendant this year was acquitted in a similar case involving a child’s death.

He apologized to the Debelbots, saying they did not get a fair trial here in 2009.

Smith continued to question Jones, noting the state Supreme Court had ruled the evidence was sufficient to support the conviction, though the defense was flawed.

Jones pointed out the Supreme Court called the case a “close question,” so the outcome could have been different.

“If you want me to try it, I’ll try it,” Jones told Smith, “but my heart’s not in it.”

Smith granted the motion to dismiss the charges.

Ashley Debelbot burst into tears.

The couple, who maintained their marriage while held miles apart in separate prisons, shared a long embrace as the court adjourned.

The background

The couple met while serving in the Army, and married in November 2007, before the husband was assigned in 2008 to the 4th Ranger Battalion School at Fort Benning, according to court records.

Their daughter McKenzy was born May 29, 2008, at Martin Army Hospital, and released about 12:30 the next afternoon, when the Debelbots brought her home to their apartment on Buena Vista Road.

They found a lump on the baby’s forehead early on June 1, and took her back to Martin Army about 1:30 a.m. McKenzy was pronounced dead there at 3:55 a.m.

A state medical examiner conducting an autopsy June 2 said she found fractures to the right side of McKenzy’s head and concluded the infant died from “blunt force head trauma,” either by a series of blows to the head or “a crushing type of injury.”

The injuries occurred within hours of her death, said the examiner, who called it a homicide and “an intentional act.”

The Debelbots were questioned and arrested, based on the autopsy and the child’s having been solely in her parents’ care. They were indicted for murder and first-degree cruelty to children in June 2009.

They were tried together from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2009, though the wife’s attorney later said he was not given sufficient time to prepare or to get a medical expert to court to rebut the state’s evidence.

The husband’s attorney declined to call an expert witness, as his strategy was to blame the mother alone for McKenzy’s death, and tout the father’s good character and Army service.

The jury found the Debelbots guilty, and Judge Doug Pullen sentenced them to life in prison.

Defense attorneys since have argued McKenzy was born with a brain deformation, and died after suffering a stroke. Neither parent was to blame for that, they said.

Among those representing the couple were the state and local public defender’s office, the Wisconsin Innocence Project and the Georgia Innocence Project.

In the Debelbots’ appeals seeking a new trial, the defense brought in four expert witnesses who testified the baby died from defects that happened before or during her birth. The prosecution had two medical experts testify in support of the state medical examiner’s conclusions.

Judge Smith dismissed the defense arguments in December 2017, saying the witnesses were not credible and their evidence inadmissible. But the Georgia Supreme Court rejected that on appeal, sending the case back to Columbus in March 2019 on the grounds that Smith did not offer sufficient reasons for discrediting the defense testimony.

The court felt then that the evidence was sufficient to sustain the convictions, though the justices acknowledged the case was circumstantial, and in some aspects “underwhelming.”

Smith later elaborated on his reasoning for denying the couple a new trial, and the Debelbots appealed to the state Supreme Court again.

On Feb. 28, 2020, the court threw out the convictions altogether, but that decision was not based on any expert testimony. The justices decided, unanimously, that the defense attorneys were deficient in failing to object when the prosecutor in her closing argument reduced the burden of proof from a reasonable doubt.

“You don’t have to be 90 percent sure. You don’t have to be 80 percent sure. You don’t have to be 51 percent sure,” Assistant District Attorney Sahdna Dailey told jurors.

The Debelbots’ defense attorneys, Bill Mason for the husband and William “Sandy” Callahan for the wife, did not object, leaving the jury to apply that measure to the prosecution’s burden of proof.

“The Debelbots have shown a reasonable probability that, but for the failure of their lawyers to object during closing argument to the gross misstatement of the law by the prosecuting attorney, the outcome of their trial would have been different,” the Supreme Court wrote in granting the couple a new trial.

Then-District Attorney Julia Slater said she would retry the case, but she lost election last year to Mark Jones, who took office in January. Jones found the evidence insufficient to prove the Debelbots’ guilt beyond any reasonable doubt.

The Debelbots were released on bond in July 2020, about 12 years after they were arrested.

Albert Omenged Debelbot was 23 when he was jailed in McKenzy’s death. He is 35 now. He started serving his life sentence on Dec. 21, 2009, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Ashley Deone Debelbot, who was 25 when she was jailed, is 36 now, and started serving her sentence on Dec. 16, 2009, records show.