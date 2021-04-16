Police charge man with fatal hit and run of Columbus woman

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have charged a Columbus man with the fatal hit and run of 64-year-old Mary Carter late Sunday evening.

Cedric Dent Jr. is facing three charges — homicide by vehicle in the first degree, hit and run and reckless driving — following the crash at the 4000 block of Buena Vista Road.

Police said that Dent Jr. was the driver of the vehicle that struck the car Carter was traveling in with her husband, Milton Carter, at 11:42 p.m. Dent Jr. fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended a short time later.

Both Milton and Mary Carter were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Mary Carter died from her injuries upon arrival.

Dent Jr. was released from Piedmont Columbus Regional and transported to Muscogee County Jail on outstanding warrants.

Dent Jr. appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning on the charges.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Motor Squad at 706-225-4041 or email Crpl. Dallas Willis at dwillis@columbusga.org. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to274637 (CRIMES).