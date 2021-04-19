Columbus police ask for help identifying 2 persons of interest in downtown statue theft

The “May Flower” sculpture at 10th Street and Broadway was stolen between Friday, April 9 and Monday, April 12, 2021 in Columbus, Ga. Call or text the Columbus Police Department with tips at (706) 653-3188. mcook@ledger-enquirer.com

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who may know more about the disappearance of an iconic uptown Columbus statue.

The sculpture, which depicts a girl wearing a raincoat and a hat, was damaged and taken from its location at the northeast corner of Broadway and 10th Street by two men around 1 a.m. April 11, according to a release from CPD’s property crimes division.

Anyone with information about the identity of the two individuals, surveillance footage, or any other information related to the investigation can contact Detective W. Haywood at 706-225-4298 or whaywood@columbusga.org.

Individuals can also call the property crimes division at 706-225-3424.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text “VACS” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

“May Flower” was fabricated by artist Susan Geissler and donated to the community by Piedmont Columbus Regional. The piece was installed in 2007 as part of the ArtBeat initiative and has remained at the location for over a decade.

Two male individuals are sought for questioning by Columbus Police Department in recent theft and property damage of iconic “May Flower” sculpture in Uptown Columbus on April 11. Columbus Police Department