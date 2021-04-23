Columbus man fatally shot while helping injured girlfriend at 2016 ‘house party,’ witnesses said

Drevon Johnson sits with defense attorney Anthony Johnson during his trial in Muscogee Superior Court. tchitwood@ledger-enquirer.com

Richard Collier’s girlfriend got into a fight at a 2016 Columbus house party before one of the guests shot Collier dead as he came to her defense, according to testimony this week in Muscogee Superior Court.

District Attorney Mark Jones maintains the gunman was Drevon Quantez Johnson, who’s now on trial for murder in Collier’s death.

Johnson’s defense attorney believes the evidence shows the shooter more likely was one of the people who came with Johnson to the May 14, 2016, house party at 5908 Hodges Drive.

Jones, who took office in January after winning election last year, is prosecuting his first murder case as district attorney. Johnson is represented by Columbus attorney Anthony Johnson, who is not related to his client.

The defense attorney said Collier, 23, broke up one fight before a second brawl erupted, and Collier’s girlfriend collapsed as one of Drevon Johnson’s friends punched her.

When Collier came to her aid, he fatally was shot on the back porch of his home, where he was pronounced dead around 3 a.m.

“He was trying to make sure there was not any fights starting at his house,” a friend of Collier’s told the Ledger-Enquirer later that day. “It was just a house party.”

Anthony Johnson said Thursday that one of three people accompanying Drevon Johnson that night later sent messages saying he had made a mistake for which he could face serious consequences, which the defense attorney thought incriminating.

Jones said he was unable to locate that witness, who did not testify. The attorneys finished presenting evidence Thursday, and closing arguments are set for Friday morning.

Drevon Quantez Johnson Muscogee County Jail

‘A good heart’

Questioning Collier’s mother Wednesday in Judge Ron Mullins’ courtroom, Jones asked her to describe her son.

“He was kind of a stubborn kid, at the end of the day, but that was my son,” said Dawn Boyd, who has been sitting with Jones at the prosecution table, during the trial. “He had a good heart,” she said.

The 2010 Harris County High School graduate was working as a machine operator at Chassix Georgia Machine, before his death, said Boyd. He was her only son, though he had three sisters, according to his Ledger-Enquirer obituary.

Police Sgt. Donna Baker testified Wednesday that some of the witnesses remained at the scene to speak with investigators, after the shooting, but officers could not locate Johnson. Police later sought the public’s help in locating him, as Collier’s family offered a reward for tips.

U.S. Marshals arrested Johnson on July 8, 2016, at Mead Court in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Besides murder, Johnson, who like Collier was 23 at the time, was charged with aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a crime, and being a convicted felon with a firearm, authorities said.

He had been released from prison the previous February.

His convictions included being a felon with a firearm, theft by receiving stolen property, obstructing law enforcement, fleeing police and auto theft, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

His sentence to 10-years on the theft charge started March 23, 2011. He was to serve five years in the Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe, and five more on probation.

He was released on probation Feb. 21, 2016, after the state Board of Pardons and Paroles commuted his sentence.