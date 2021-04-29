Police chase from Opelika to Columbus leads to one shot, two suspects charged

A police chase that began in Opelika, Alabama, ended near Boxwood Boulevard in Columbus, leaving one person shot and two suspects arrested Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Around 4:30 a.m., Lee County deputies responded to a call about suspicious activity near a residential area. The caller reported that two individuals left the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies responded to the scene, found a vehicle matching the description received and attempted to stop the driver. Police said the driver failed to comply and a chase ensued.

Officers chased the vehicle from Lee County into Columbus where police officers and sheriff’s deputies there were alerted to the pursuit. Columbus officials responded to a home near Boxwood Boulevard and Stratford Drive, where the vehicle had stopped in a yard, according to a news release from the Columbus Police Department.

Marqueyvius Dozier, 18, was taken into custody by Lee County deputies. Officers found that Dozier had been struck by one bullet fired by a Lee County deputy and was transported to Piedmont Regional Hospital for treatment.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide more information about the shooting.

Dozier was later arrested by CPD and charged with theft by bringing stolen property into the state. He also had three outstanding warrants with CPD: two felony charges of entering an auto and one felony charge of theft by taking-shoplifting.

Dozier is being held in the Muscogee County Jail awaiting trial.

Officers also discovered a juvenile passenger, who has been reported missing since March, that attempted to flee on foot at the time of the stop. The juvenile was arrested by CPD and charged with a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of a police officer.