Crime Family of Columbus man stabbed to death speaks after hearing: ‘I want her to stay in jail’ May 03, 2021 11:56 AM

Family of Antonio Blanding, stabbed to death in Aug. 2020, spoke after a May 3, 2021, court hearing for Vivian Denise Fletcher. Fletcher has been charged with murder in Blanding's death. The hearing was postponed for May 24.