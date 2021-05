Crime ‘Happy birthday, Dontrell.’ Mother holds memorial service at Columbus Circle K where son was killed May 26, 2021 08:00 AM

Family & friends of Dontrell Williams gathered on April 27, 2021, at the Columbus Circle K where Williams was killed in 2019. Williams would've been 28 on that day. His mother, Tanya Weaver, is working to support families of those lost to violence.