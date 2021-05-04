Columbus police capture 2nd suspect in 16-year-old’s fatal shooting

Columbus police have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old found dead last year on the railroad tracks off Cusseta Road.

Reginald Sharp, 20, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with murder in the death of Allen Toombs. Toombs was found around 2 p.m. Nov. 15 on the tracks under an Interstate 185 bridge near Conner Road.

Sharp will have a preliminary hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Five days after Toombs’ death, detectives charged the first suspect in the case, Lilmarcus Terell Ransom, 20.

Ransom’s initial court hearing was postponed repeatedly so he could hire a private attorney. He faced a judge on Jan. 5.

Police testified then that they found multiple 9-millimeter shell casings near Toombs’ body. Police said they found social media posts showing Toombs had been seen hours earlier at the Wilson Homes public housing complex, 3400 Eighth Ave., where witnesses reported the teen left in a red 2005 Kia Rio with Ransom and another man.

Sgt. Jeff Krause said that was about 30 minutes before witnesses near Conner Road heard gunfire around 1:30 a.m.

Officers on Nov. 20 stopped a car matching the Kia’s description on Morris Road, for a traffic violation, and detained Ransom for questioning, finding the car belonged to his girlfriend, Krause said.

Impounding the car, they found a pistol under the passenger’s seat, a Taurus G2C 9-millimeter, loaded with bullets stamped with the same brand as those found by Toombs’ body, the sergeant said.

Ransom is being held without bond in Toombs’ homicide.