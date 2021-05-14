Columbus man charged in child sexual exploitation case, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations arrested a Muscogee County man after receiving tips regarding alleged online possession and distribution of child pornography.

Roger Frederick Tackett, 29, of Columbus, was arrested and charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of children by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, according to a news release. He is being held in the Muscogee County Jail awaiting a hearing.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received several cybertips regarding Tackett and passed them along to the GBI, who then opened an investigation.

The case is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, housed within the CEACC, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade.

Anyone with information about possible child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation CEACC unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), going online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.