Crime ‘I am Destinee’s voice and I will tell her story.’ Columbus murder victim’s mom reacts to plea deal May 27, 2021 01:30 PM

Markel Andrew Ervin pleaded guilty May 27, 2021, to the 2018 murder of Destinee Virgin on Macon Road in Columbus. He also pleaded guilty to several other charges. Judge William C. Rumer gave Ervin a sentence of life with parole.