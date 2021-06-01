‘He’s got a knife!’ Grandmother saw Columbus man stab cousin, police say

A Columbus teen unwelcome in his grandmother’s Mahan Drive home fatally stabbed a cousin who tried to kick him out, a detective testified Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.

Zepheniah Parkman, 17, is charged with murder in the April 17 death of cousin Cortez Averette, 24, who was stabbed around 3:30 p.m. during the confrontation at the grandmother’s home in the 2200 block of Mahan Drive, police said.

Testifying during Parkman’s preliminary hearing, Detective Sherman Hayes said the suspect had a history of causing trouble at the grandmother’s home, including stealing from her and others living there.

Parkman is affiliated with a street gang, and tried to exert dominance over the residence by bullying his relatives, so the family ordered him to stay away, Hayes said.

He showed up unannounced the afternoon of April 17, walking in the front door and going into a bathroom, the detective said. Hearing Parkman was there, Averette waited for him in a hallway, Hayes said.

When Parkman came out, the two began arguing and a struggle ensued, the officer said. Parkman then walked from the hall to the kitchen, pulled a knife from a butcher block and started back toward Averette, Hayes said.

“He’s got a knife!” the grandmother warned, trying to use a broom to stop Parkman before he stabbed Averette two to four times in the chest and abdomen, with the grandmother and a juvenile who lives with her watching, the detective said.

Parkman dropped the knife in a living room and fled through the back door as Averette walked out the front door, collapsing on the patio outside, Hayes said. Rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional, he was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m., authorities said.

Parkman afterward avoided contact with his family, spending his time with his gang associates, Hayes said. He surrendered to police on Saturday.

He was represented Tuesday by attorney Michael Eddings, who claimed his client acted in self-defense after Averette attacked him first. Eddings also alleged a gun was involved.

Hayes said investigators learned the juvenile owned a gun, but the firearm was never brandished during the dispute and wasn’t relevant to the case.

Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court, ordering Parkman to have no contact with the family. He is being held without bond.

Family divided

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Eddings said the evidence shows Parkman did not provoke the dispute.

“My client was approached by his cousin. He was attacked,” the attorney said. “We believe the facts will show the victim was the aggressor in this case.... There was a weapon involved; my client was in fear of his life, and he defended himself.”

An angry relative later confronted Eddings, insisting that Averette was not the aggressor and that Eddings had misrepresented the situation.

Among those present at the hearing was District Attorney Mark Jones, who spoke with Averette’s family.

That Parkman walked away from the initial fight, got a knife and then went back, is evidence he was not in any immediate danger, nor engaged at that point in mutual combat with his cousin, Jones said.

“If you have time to reflect on life and humanity, you can’t go stab someone in self-defense,” Jones said after the hearing, noting Parkman apparently had the chance for a “cooling off period” before the stabbing.

“The family is pretty upset,” Jones added. “It’s dividing the family, this incident. Different camps are forming, so we don’t like that. It’s a loss for the whole family.”