One woman dead after late night shooting in Phenix City, police say

A woman is dead following a Tuesday evening shooting at the Frederick Douglas apartment complex in Phenix City.

Officers were called to the complex, located at 1500 11th Avenue, at 9:21 p.m. in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the Phenix City Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency services arrived on the scene and determined that the victim had died.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of immediate family.

Initial reports at the scene indicate that the victim and another person were possibly involved in an altercation before the shooting took place. After the shooting, the person believed to be involved was observed running away from the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call PCPD at 334-448-2837 or 334-448-2822.