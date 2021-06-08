Car chase from Troup County to Columbus ends with shots fired, police chief says

Columbus police vehicles and other emergency responders were blocking traffic near the I-185 south ramp on Macon Road in midtown June 8, 2021. nwooten@ledger-enquirer.com

A vehicle chase that began in Troup County and ended near the I-185 south ramp on Macon Road in Columbus is being investigated by law enforcement.

Chief Freddie Blackmon told media gathered at the scene that the pursuit was initiated in Troup County by a sheriff’s deputy. As the chase continued south toward Muscogee County, Georgia State Patrol joined the chase.

The vehicles exited I-185 and stopped on Macon Road. Blackmon said shots were fired, but did not specify if it was from law enforcement or the driver.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will take on the case, Blackmon said.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide more information when contacted by the Ledger-Enquirer.

Around 5 p.m., close to 20 law enforcement vehicles — including Troup County sheriff, Columbus police, Muscogee County sheriff and Georgia State Patrol — were on the scene.

Westbound lanes in front of the Quality Inn hotel are blocked off by CPD cars. Traffic in the eastbound lanes just before the south ramp is stopped.

Police are diverting drivers away from the area. Crime scene tape has roped off a large area of the road between Captain D’s and McDonald’s.

A Ledger-Enquirer reporter is at the scene. This story will be updated as information comes available.