GBI investigating deadly Macon Road shootout involving officers, BMW driver

A Georgia State Patrol officer fired the bullets on Tuesday that killed a 33-year man involved in a three-county high speed chase that ended in Columbus, officials said Wednesday.

Kevin Caldwell of Sharpsburg, Ga., died at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Troup County sheriff’s deputies observed a black BMW, driven by Caldwell, going 93 mph in a 70 mph zone southbound on Interstate 185 near mile marker 46. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and when the vehicle failed to yield, a vehicle pursuit began, according to a news release from the GBI.

Officers from Harris County, a Georgia State Patrol officer and a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officers also attempted to stop the vehicle as the pursuit continued through Harris County into Muscogee County. Caldwell, then, exited I-185 on exit 6, Macon Road, into Columbus where he collided with a Toyota Corolla before coming to a stop on the eastbound lanes of Macon Road. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was taken to a local hospital for injuries sustained from the crash.

Once stopped, officers reported the Caldwell shot at officers with a handgun before a GSP trooper returned fire, striking Caldwell multiple times.

There were no officers injured in the incident.

The case is currently being investigated by the GBI. Once their investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

The Ledger-Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.