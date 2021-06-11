Do you know him? Columbus police release sketch of victim found on Veterans Parkway

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains found in February.

On February 28, officers were called to the area of 6003 Veterans Parkway to investigate possible human remains. There, police found a human skull and continued to find other human bones in their search.

The bones were taken to the Muscogee County coroner’s office, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab for further research.

The GBI Crime Lab provided a forensic sketch of what the person possibly looked like before his death. The victim is believed to be a white male.

Anyone with more information related to this case is asked to contact Det. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4363 or by email at robertnicholas@columbusga.org

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).