Overnight shootings in downtown Columbus, Phenix City leave 4 victims injured

The Columbus Police Department and the Phenix City Police Department are investigating two overnight shootings near downtown Columbus that left four people injured.

Columbus

Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, officers from the robbery assault unit and patrol were called to the 1000 block of Broadway in reference to a shooting.

Officers identified three victims in the shooting, according to an incident report obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer. No information on their injuries or current status, or any possible suspects, is included.

The case is being investigated as an aggravated assault, according to the report.

Officials with CPD did not respond to requests for comment before publication.

Phenix City





Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1400 Block of White Water Avenue in reference to a shooting. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release from PCPD.

Witnesses told police a man was seen lingering in the parking lot of the Marriott hotel before approaching the victim and shooting him, according to the release. After the shooting, the suspect fled on foot across the 14th Street walking bridge into Columbus.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment. His wounds were not life threatening, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact PCPD at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2819.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.