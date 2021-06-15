Columbus man accused of robbing SunTrust Bank in 2019 pleads guilty, DOJ says

A 28-year old man pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he robbed a bank on First Avenue in Columbus back in 2019.

Dontrell Scott, of Columbus, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery before a federal judge. Scott faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing date is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. August 31.

“Federal and local law enforcement worked quickly, detaining Scott within hours after he robbed the bank, terrifying the teller, other employees and customers who witnessed his crime,” Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. “Individuals who choose to terrorize peaceful places of business will be caught and will face justice in the Middle District of Georgia.”

In court, officials stated that Scott walked into the SunTrust Bank on First Avenue on Nov. 5, 2019 undisguised while holding a Powerade bottle and carrying a camouflage bag. He approached the teller, stating that he had a gun and demanded money, the release said. Scott put the money in his bag, left his Powerade on the counter and exited the building.

The Columbus Police Department and FBI responded to the scene and quickly distributed photographs from surveillance video to other law enforcement agencies and the public.

Scott was spotted later that afternoon by the Phenix City Police Department, who had received a tip that a suspect matching the bank robber’s description had been spotted at a local used car lot.

After searching Scott’s hotel room, officers located the camouflage bag from the bank robbery and a notebook where someone had written “I have a gun this is a robbery quickly #go dawgs!” Scott’s DNA was also found on the lid of the Powerade left behind at the scene.

Scott has prior felony convictions in Muscogee County Superior Court, to include robbery, possession of a firearm during a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.