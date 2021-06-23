Disbarred Columbus attorney accused of stealing over $1M from clients pleads in federal court

A disbarred Columbus attorney accused of stealing insurance settlements from his clients pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

George William “Bill” Snipes pleaded to mail fraud before Judge Clay Land.

Federal authorities assumed the investigation into Snipes after Columbus police in 2018 charged him under state law with 18 counts of theft involving nine former clients who together claimed Snipes stole more than $1.2 million from them.

Clients, in complaints to the state bar, alleged Snipes settled cases involving automobile accidents without telling them, forged their signatures on settlement documents, and had the settlement checks sent to him, for his own use. The scam lasted five years, authorities said.

Columbus police financial crimes detectives started investigating Snipes in January 2018, and got warrants for his arrest the following April. Snipes did not surrender until late May.

“You stole all my mama’s money,” a woman declared during Snipes’ bond hearing in Columbus Recorder’s Court on May 30, 2018. “You can do whatever you want to me!” she shouted as deputies escorted her from the courtroom.

Several victims or their family attended the hearing, and some yelled at Snipes’ attorney outside, where two people injured in a 2016 crash said they had no sympathy for Snipes. Their state bar complaint said he took their $48,000 insurance settlement for himself.

The Georgia Supreme Court disbarred Snipes in June 2018, for violating rules of professional conduct by exceeding his authority, failing to act with reasonable diligence and collecting fees without accounting to his clients. Snipes did not contest the disbarment.

Snipes had his own law practice since January 2012, at a 1300 Wynnton Road suite. He earlier was in a firm with two brothers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with details from court.