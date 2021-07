Crime $350,000 of methamphetamine recovered by Russell County Sheriff’s Office July 02, 2021 01:32 PM

Officers in Phenix City, Alabama intercepted six Ziploc bags of meth during a traffic stop on July 1. Cineros Gustavo, 22, of University Park, Illinois, has been charged and booked in the case, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said July 2, 2021.