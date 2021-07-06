Woman dies after shooting in Milgen Road restaurant parking lot, Muscogee coroner says

Columbus police are investigating a fatal Tuesday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of a Milgen Road restaurant.

Officers were called to Mercy’s Jamaican Kitchen, 5753 Milgen Road, shortly after 5 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

A 30-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was found at the scene and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. She was declared dead at 5:16 p.m., Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy, Newton said.

Crime scene tape and evidence markers were placed around the area around 5:30 p.m. as investigators surveyed the parking lot. Businesses in the nearby shopping center continued to operate normally.

Three evidence markers around a silver sedan in Mercy’s parking lot were seen by a Ledger-Enquirer reporter.

Visual journalist Mike Haskey contributed to this report.