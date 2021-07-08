Columbus man faces incest charges after tests indicate he fathered his grandchild, police say

A Columbus man is facing incest charges after DNA tests performed on an infant indicated that he likely fathered his daughter’s 6-month-old child, according to Recorder’s Court testimony Thursday.

Freddrick Taylor Price, 41, is accused by police of having a sexual relationship with his 16-year-old daughter and faces three charges of incest in the case.

Doctors at Rivertown Pediatrics, 2416 Capstone Court, contacted the Columbus Police Department around 9:30 a.m. July 1 after test results showed an infant had up to 18% matching chromosomes with its mother, according to an officer’s testimony.

In cases of incest where a child is born, 12% or more matching chromosomes between the mother and child indicates a possibility that the father could be a grandfather, uncle or half brother.

The child, who was born in January, weighs about 10 pounds and “looks like a newborn,” according to testimony.

Price’s daughter was interviewed by Treehouse, a place where youth are taken to discuss crimes with police. Both Price and the daughter admitted to having a sexual relationship. The daughter said they had sex as recently as two weeks ago, according to a case report obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer.

When asked about her relationship with her father, the officer said that the daughter described them as having a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship rather than father-daughter.

Outside of Recorder’s Court, Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones said his office will not tolerate crimes against children.

“We look forward to holding him accountable in court,” Jones said. “Incest is a crime that holds a one to 20 (year) sentence and I look forward to getting him on the sex offender registry.”

The judge bonded the case over to Superior Court and issued a no-contact order between Price and his daughter. He is being held at the Muscogee County Jail awaiting trial.

